Yuriko Koike looks to have been re-elected for a second term as Governor of Tokyo after she claimed victory in today's gubernatorial election.

It means she looks set to be in charge for next year's delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.

Media reports from Japan have declared Koike, the first female Governor of the city, successful in defending her position amid the COVID-19 crisis.

She was the clear favourite and was initially elected after a landslide win in 2016.

According to opinion polls, the 67-year-old's handling of the virus has been popular with residents, unlike that of Japan's Prime Minister Shinzō Abe who has faced criticism during the pandemic.

Her term will now extend to 2024 and will cover the period of the rescheduled Olympic Games and Paralympic Games, now due to take place between July and September in 2021.

Koike, who ran as an independent, defeated 21 other candidates to the position including former head of the Japan Federation of Bar Associations Kenji Utsunomiya, former actor and leader of the anti-establishment party Reiwa Shinsengumi, Tarō Yamamoto, and former vice-governor of the Kumamoto Prefecture, Taisuke Ono.

NHK's predicted exit poll for the Tokyo Governor election ©NHK

The Liberal Democratic Party, of which Abe is the leader, did not field a candidate for the election.

According to an exit poll ran by Japanese broadcaster NHK, Koike will receive more than 50 per cent of the vote, followed by Utsunomiya, Ono and Yamamoto.

Official results are yet to be announced.

Koike was praised for requesting Tokyo residents stay at home ahead of Abe's declaration of a state of emergency in May, and has appeared regularly on television during the COVID-19 crisis.

Despite Koike's handling of the pandemic generally being approved, Tokyo has witnessed four straight days where new daily cases of COVID-19 have been above 100.

This follows the reopening of businesses on June 19 by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, with today's new cases tally totalling 111.

Koike has said that she will coordinate with the International Olympic Committee over the hosting of Tokyo 2020 next year, and has also pledged to respond "firmly" to any second wave of COVID-19.

Tokyo 2020 was a big campaigning issue, with a survey last month revealing that more than half of Tokyo residents objected to the Games going ahead next year.

Yamamoto said he would cancel Tokyo 2020 if elected.

