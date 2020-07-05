Karateka Hamideh Abbasali has expressed her relief over the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as she continues to rehabilitate from a serious injury.

Karate is due to make its first appearance at an Olympics in Japan, with the Games now scheduled to take place in July and August 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Iran's Abbasali looked to have her Olympic dreams shattered when she tore her anterior cruciate ligament at the World Karate Federation (WKF) Karate1 Premier League event in Salzburg in Austria in late-February.

Premier League events are part of the qualification process for the Olympics, which has now been re-designed by the WKF.

At 30-years-old, the injury could have ended any chance of Abbasali competing at the Games.

She was hurt while winning her second major title in five weeks, in her 68 kilograms final victory over Italy's Clio Ferracuti.

"The competition was really stressful and physical, I knew winning a gold medal would stabilise my place at Tokyo 2020," Abbasali said.

"Injury in professional sport is inevitable, but when the injury is close to the most important sporting event, it certainly puts a lot of pressure on an athlete psychologically, and I am no exception to this rule."

Karate will make its Olympic debut in Tokyo next year ©Getty Images

The Iranian was poised to enter Tokyo 2020 with hopes of a medal after years of accolades on the major stage.

Abbasali previously won world silver and bronze in 2014 and 2016, while she also claimed the gold medal at the Asian Games in 2014 and a bronze four years later.

Other accolades include silver at the 2017 World Games and eight titles at the Asian Karate Championships.

"I have been focusing all my efforts and planning on the Olympics," Abbasali added.

"I have been planning much more seriously for the Karate1.

"I have always been trying to finish those competitions successfully so that the way to reach the Olympics was smoother for me."

Now that the Games have been delayed, in what she called "good news', she now turns her attention to returning from her injury.

"About three months have passed since my knee surgery and I started rehabilitation exercises – I am in good condition," she said.

"My greatest strength as a karateka is having patience and hope until the last moment, I always try to do my best in all competitions."