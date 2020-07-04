The Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA)'s advanced preparations for Tokyo 2020 made the postponement of the event by 12 months easier to handle, said the country's Chef de Mission.

Gary Peart said he was hopeful of the country being represented in at least ten different sports at the rearranged Olympics in July and August 2021, as reported by Jamaica Loop.

“The initial disappointment of the postponement has been replaced with the excitement of preparing and planning for July 2021,” he added. “The JOA was far advanced with the 2020 preparations, which has made the change much easier to handle.

“We have created excellent communications with the relevant qualified sporting associations, which continues to improve as new information surfaces and is shared," said Peart.

Peart also praised the JOA's new President Christopher Samuda and chief executive Ryan Foster, saying they had both helped with increasing support provided to the country's so-called "minor" sporting associations.

Gary Peart praised the Jamaica Olympic Association's new President Christopher Samuda for increasing the support provided to the country's "minor" sporting associations ©Getty Images

"Whilst Jamaica and the world quickly recognise the track and field association and their athletes, the Jamaica Olympic Association has been encouraging, guiding and assisting with the creation, promotion, and financing of several ‘minor’ sporting associations such as skateboarding, archery and modern pentathlon, to name a few," said Peart.

"These associations will assist in diversifying the sporting disciplines known to the average Jamaican.

"The input and assistance of the President and secretary-general of the JOA have been essential during the baby steps and important as the associations start running at the international level.

"The international association is critical for the development of ‘minor’ sports in Jamaica since funding is available for athletes, coaches, and travel to qualifying events.

"The JOA is proving that the race is not just for the swift, but for those that can endure and diversify."