Serbian footballer and manager Ilija Petković has passed away after contracting coronavirus aged 74.

Petković died in Belgrade after complications from an ulcer burst, having also spent time in hospital with coronavirus.

He made 43 appearances for Yugoslavia, featuring at UEFA's 1968 European Championship in Italy and the 1974 FIFA World Cup in West Germany.

Petković was on the scoresheet at the latter tournament, contributing to Yugoslavia's 9-0 victory over Zaire.

Yugoslavia were runners-up at the 1968 tournament, losing to Italy in the final in a replay.

Following his retirement in 1983, Petković took up coaching and became manager of the Serbia and Montenegro national team in 2003.

His time at the helm was not particularly successful, with the team crashing out of the 2006 World Cup in Germany at the group stage.





Petković resigned and took a three-year break from coaching, before returning with a role at South Korean team Incheon United in 2009.

He spent most of his domestic playing career at OFK Beograd.

The Football Association of Serbia was among those to pay tribute to Petković.

"One of the best left us," a statement from the governing body said.

"Player, coach, manager, simply a legend.

"Our Petko, always smiling, spontaneous, ready for a story.

"A football gentleman.

"There is a huge gap left."