Melbourne 1956 javelin silver medallist Marlene Ahrens - Chile's only female Olympic medallist - has died aged 87.

Ahrens died of heart failure on Wednesday (June 17), as reported by Chilean newspaper Emol.

She was the only women on the Chilean team at Melbourne 1956 and carried her country's flag at the Opening Ceremony.

Her throw of 50.38 metres during the Games was enough to give her the silver medal, one of 13 earned by Chile in Olympic history.

Ahrens also competed at Rome 1960, again acting as flag-bearer, but failed to finish on the podium.

Away from the Olympics, Ahrens was a two-time Pan American Games champion, triumphing at Chicago 1959 and São Paulo 1963.

Marlene Ahren earned Olympic silver in javelin at Melbourne 1956 and remains Chile's only female medallist ©Facebook

Following her athletics career, Ahrens took up tennis and equestrian, representing Chile in the latter sport at the 1995 Pan American Games in Mar del Plata.

Panam Sports were among those to pay tribute to the athlete.

"Panam Sports President Neven Ilic expresses his condolences to her family and friends at this difficult time," the organisation said on Twitter.

The Chilean Olympic Committee has also set up a Facebook page called "Gracias Marlene Ahrens" to allow people to share their memories of the athlete.