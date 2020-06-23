Multiple European shooting champion Bobana Momčilović Veličković has died at the age of 31 after a short and severe illness in Belgrade.

"Our most sincere condolences to Bobana’s family, friends and the shooting sport community of Serbia,” the International Shooting Sport Federation said in a statement.

"Although she left us too early, Bobana Momčilović Veličković made an indelible mark in the history of the Serbian and the European shooting sport.”

In her last competition for the Serbian national team, at the European championship in the 10 metres air pistol event in Wroclaw 2020, she was a dominant winner in the individual competition.

She also made a great contribution to winning the team title, and with these two gold medals, she became one of the most successful participants in the competition.

Veličković, born in Bor on January 25, 1990, had begun practising shooting aged nine, and she went on to become one of the best pistol shooters in the world.

Since 2010, when she made her European Championship debut, she qualified for the finals eight times, winning three golds and one bronze medal.

Veličković competed at two Olympic Games, London 2012 and in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, finishing seventh on the latter occasion.

She was also a gold and silver medal winner on the ISSF World Cup circuit.