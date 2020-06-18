The respective Presidents of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and FIFA discussed the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on sport during a meeting in Lausanne today.

IOC President Thomas Bach met his counterpart at FIFA Gianni Infantino in person at the Olympic Museum, which reopened on Tuesday June 9, after a closure forced by the outbreak of COVID-19.

During their meeting, Presidents Bach and Infantino discussed the importance of sport during the coronavirus pandemic, and how the global situation would force sport to adapt in the short and longer term.

#StayHealthy #StayStrong #StayActive: IOC President Thomas Bach and FIFA President Gianni Infantino agree sport is more important than ever to fight the Covid pandemic. #HealthyTogether pic.twitter.com/lIrbQJufC4 — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) June 18, 2020

Infantino was elected as a member of the IOC during its 135th Session in January.

The FIFA President is set to participate in the next IOC Session, being held virtually as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, on Friday July 17.