Triple world champion Amy Cure has announced her immediate retirement from cycling, despite being named in the Australian Olympic team ahead of the now-postponed Tokyo 2020 Games.

Aged 27, Cure has decided to retire following the Games moving to 2021.

Speaking to the Australian cycling team's website, Cure said: "It's one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make.

"I feel the same as I do on the start line at an Olympic Games or World Championships - I'm incredibly nervous, but also so excited for the unknown."

Cure leaves the sport as one of Australia most successful track cyclists in recent times and having been selected in three Olympic teams, although only competed at one Games.

She was a reserve for London 2012 before making her competitive debut at Rio 2016.



Cure won three world gold medals - one in the points race in 2014 and two team pursuit titles in 2015 and 2019.

She has a further five silver and five bronze medals from the World Championships and two Commonwealth Games gold medals, in the scratch race and the team pursuit, which she won at Gold Coast 2018 in her home nation.

In addition, Cure won a silver medal in the scratch race and bronze in the individual pursuit at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Her total of 13 World Championship medals put her second on the all-time list for Australia's female track cyclists, behind only Anna Meares who has 27.

Cure added: "I have settled on this decision for a little while now, and I'm confident I have made the right choice and am excited for the next chapter in my life.

"Cycling is and will always be something for which I'll be forever grateful.

"It's taught me so many valuable lessons that have shaped me into the person I am today.

"I've learned to be disciplined, perseverant and optimistic, but I think one of the biggest things I've learnt is how to be resilient.

"I'm satisfied with the achievements I've accomplished across my career, and my time with the Australian Cycling Team has given me so many incredible things in my life, and I'm so thankful for the opportunities and experiences I have had and the friends I have made.

"But after making cycling my priority for the last decade, my relationships with family and friends are my priority now."

Amy Cure is a two-time Commonwealth Games champion ©Getty Images

Despite turning down the opportunity to compete in Tokyo, she believes the rest of the team is good enough to achieve success.

"I really believe they have the girls to give Australia every opportunity of success in Tokyo as they have great depth, talent and coaching," Cure added.

"It's been a difficult decision as I know Glenn O'Shea will be an exceptional coach - that made it hard in my decision-making as I know it's a huge set-back in moving forward.

"I would much rather allow someone else that has the drive, energy, motivation and potential to be great.

"I believe they will do just as good, if not better without me there and there is no doubt in my mind about that."

Cycling Australia will now nominate a new athlete to be selected for Tokyo 2020 in Cure's place.

Cure suffered a crash in training on the eve of the 2016 Games which hindered her medal chances.

The Australian quartet finished fifth in the team pursuit.