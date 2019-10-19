Four-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Stephanie Morton of Australia clinched the women's sprint title on the final day of the Oceania Track Cycling Championships in New Zealand.

Morton, a member of the Australian squad which won the team sprint gold medal at this year's World Championships, beat Olivia Podmore of New Zealand in the final at SIT Zero Fees Velodrome in Invercargill.

Victory for the 28-year-old Australian, who has topped the sprint podium at the last two Commonwealth Games, saw her add to her list of major triumphs in the sport.

Kaarle McCulloch claimed bronze for Australia after she overcame New Zealand's Ellesse Andrews.

Australia secured gold in both the men's and women's madison events to conclude the event in style.

Sam Webster won the men's keirin title as New Zealand swept the podium ©Getty Images

Alexandra Manly and Amy Cure dominated the women's competition, finishing on 77 points to comfortably outclass the rest of the field.

Michaela Drummond and Jessie Hodges of New Zealand took silver on 25 points, while Australia's Alexandra Martin-Wallace and Maeve Plouffe did enough for bronze on 18.

Keiland O'Brien and Sam Welsford sealed the men's madison title on 58 points, 12 in front of New Zealand's Thomas Sexton and Campbell Stewart in second place.

Regan Gough and Jordan Kerby of New Zealand earned bronze on 43 points.

Sam Webster led a New Zealand sweep in the men's keirin as he claimed gold ahead of Eddie Dawkins and Jordan Castle.