FIBA President Hamane Niang condemned all forms of racism as he read an open letter to start the organisation's Executive Committee video conference, which took place today.

In his letter Niang said: "Since my first day as FIBA President, I feel a burning desire to help FIBA inspire a more unified global basketball community.

"We are sport, yes, but basketball is much more than that. It is a source of hope, a source of friendship and most importantly a source of equality.

"Basketball is a sport built on the values of togetherness, progression, openness and responsibility.

"Inclusivity and equal opportunity are not an aspiration at FIBA, they are a demand.

"As the organisation responsible for the development and long-term health of our sport, FIBA must act as a role model for the whole basketball community by showing compassion, understanding and a constant determination to improve and give everyone a voice.

"FIBA is a politically neutral organisation, as we want basketball to build a more cohesive future, not contribute to, or even further, political divisions.

"This does not mean staying silent on the issue of racism.

"FIBA unequivocally condemns all forms of discrimination as an attack on an individual's basic human rights.

"There is no place for this in basketball, in sport, or in any aspect of society."

Niang said he was a "proud African" serving as President of FIBA and highlighted areas that the sport had aimed to ensure more equality, citing the organisation's rotating continental Presidency and global initiatives including Basketball For Good and Basketball Without Borders.

FIBA President Hamane Niang condemned racism as part of his opening address at the organisation's Executive Committee video conference ©FIBA

Niang concluded his open letter with the following message: "I am asking you, the basketball community, to be a part of the change.

"FIBA will work with its Players Commission to develop concrete actions against racism in basketball.

"While it is important for FIBA to lead, it is equally important for us to listen.

"We, therefore, encourage members of the basketball community to write to FIBA and share your experiences and ideas.

"This is fundamental to ensuring progression and togetherness.

"We greatly look forward to hearing from you and working together to build a stronger, more unified future."

Business discussed during the Executive Committee itself included an update on the impact of coronavirus on FIBA competitions this year.

FIBA announced that its U17 Basketball World Cups cannot take place this year and that it was examining options to play the tournaments in 2021.

Meanwhile a FIBA U17 Skills Challenge is scheduled to take place in August, with the purpose of encouraging National Federations to bring their teams together for a training camp.

New dates have been confirmed for two FIBA tournaments in 2021 - with the U19 Basketball World Cup now scheduled for July 3 to 11 and the U19 Women's Basketball World Cup now scheduled for August 7 to 15.

Meanwhile an activation plan has been approved to work towards a resumption of 3x3 basketball, involving FIBA working with various authorities of host cities and countries on when and how official the sport's half-court version can restart.

The Executive Committee also received updates on the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022 and FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, as well as from the three working groups centred on the organisation's strategic priorities for the 2019-2023 cycle - Empower National Federations, Women in Basketball and Enlarge FIBA Family.