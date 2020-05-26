The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has published recommendations on how the sport can return in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A basketball-specific risk-assessment tool has been created in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and will serve as a mechanism to ensure decisions are made in accordance with medical advice.

FIBA has stated that this toll should not replace Government guidelines in countries where it is not deemed safe for basketball to return.

These guidelines were developed by FIBA Medical Commission chairman Peter Harcourt, following consultations with the FIBA COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group (MAG) and the Players Commission, as well as the WHO.

Government restrictions in place in a nation, the prevalence of the virus in the community where competitions are to be hosted and the safety of both domestic and international travel all feed into the risk-assessment tool.

It is a live document and will be updated as the pandemic and knowledge around COVID-19 develops.

Andreas Zagklis, FIBA's secretary general, is thankful for the development of the tool and believes it can greatly benefit the sport.

"I wish to sincerely thank the FIBA COVID-19 MAG, FIBA's Commissions involved and the WHO for their invaluable work, expertise and continued contribution towards protecting our National Federations, players, officials and basketball event organisers," Zagklis said.

FIBA has published recommendations on returning to basketball, with the Return to Basketball – Restart Guidelines for National Federations, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. https://t.co/gaBwh5lHBA — FIBA media (@FIBA_media) May 26, 2020

"This set of guidelines will be very beneficial for the basketball community in their return to our game.

"We all miss our sport being played and as the situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, FIBA remains committed to providing guidance for a safe environment for the 'Return of Basketball'."

The FIBA COVID-19 MAG was created in April, with its role to review the latest scientific knowledge and update the International Federation's decision-makers.

Harcourt added: "In these challenging times, on behalf of FIBA's Medical Commission, I would like to share our heartfelt support and solidarity with the basketball community across the world.

"I have witnessed that FIBA has been working tirelessly to ensure the health and safety of National Federations, players, officials and other other partners.

"Rest assured that our Medical Commission will keep working and collaborating closely with WHO and will endeavour to assist FIBA to safeguard the basketball community from the current pandemic crisis based on the scientific knowledge."

FIBA has suspended all of its competitions as of March 13 due to the crisis, while its new guidelines can be viewed here.

There have been more than 5.62 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, resulting in the deaths of more than 348,000 people.