The Federation of International Basketball (FIBA) has announced the suspension of all of its 3x3 competitions until August because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Two Olympic qualifying tournaments have been moved to 2021, following the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by 12 months.

Exact dates for the rearranged Olympic qualification tournaments have yet to be announced.

The suspension of competitive action has resulted in the cancellation of some events.

World Tour events in Prague, Lausanne, Los Angeles and Nanjing have all been cancelled, as have the FIBA 3x3 U23 Nations League, qualifiers to the various Zone Cups and the FIBA 3x3 U17 Zone Cups.

FIBA say they are hopeful that some events can be rescheduled for later in the year but that they will make a final decision at a later date.

3x3 basketball, which has been part of the Youth Olympics since 2010, will make its debut at a senior Olympics at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

In a statement FIBA said: "FIBA will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation on a regular basis.

"FIBA remains committed to bringing 3x3 action back and continues to work actively in the planning and organisation of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour, Challengers, Women’s Series, Zone Cups and World Cups for both under-23 and under-18 in the remainder of 2020 as well as in January 2021 if needed."

Tokyo 2020 will be the first time 3x3 basketball features on the senior Olympic programme, with the half-court format having debuted in international competition in the 2010 Youth Olympic Games in Singapore.

FIBA imposed an indefinite suspension on full-court basketball tournaments in March, and has yet to give an indication on when competition will resume in that format.

Last week it did announce that the International Olympic Committee had approved new dates for its Tokyo 2020 qualification tournaments for full court basketball.

These will now take place from June 29 to July 4 2021 in four countries - Canada, Croatia, Lithuania and Serbia.