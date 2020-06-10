Swiss-Ski chief executive Bernhard Aregger said the organisation wants to establish Lenzerheide as a "biathlon hot-spot" after putting the resort forward for the 2025 World Championships.

Switzerland has never hosted the flagship International Biathlon Union event before and the country is also not part of the World Cup circuit.

As well as bidding for the World Championships, Swiss-Ski hopes to add the Biathlon Arena Lenzerheide to the World Cup calendar from 2022 to 2026.

The country is bidding against Nove Mesto na Morave in the Czech Republic and Minsk-Raubichi in Belarus for the 2025 event.

Nove Mesto na Morave is also the sole bidder for the 2024 World Championships.

"We want to position Lenzerheide as a biathlon hot-spot," said Aregger.

"With the World Championships and World Cup application, Swiss-Ski underlines its strategic decision to put a strong focus on biathlon.

Switzerland has never hosted the Biathlon World Championships ©Swiss-Ski

"The organisation of the 2025 World Championships and the inclusion of Lenzerheide in the World Cup calendar would give biathlon sport a major boost.

"With the Biathlon Arena Lenzerheide, Switzerland already has a top-level venue infrastructure.

"We see a very good opportunity to host an elite biathlon World Championship in Switzerland for the first time in the coming years."

Michael Hartweg, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Biathlon Arena Lenzerheide, added: "The Biathlon Arena Lenzerheide, thanks to its consistent competition strategy and long-term support from loyal partners and helpers, managed to be ready for a World Cup candidacy within a very short time.

"Biathlon fascinates and creates emotions like no other sport.

"We are very pleased that we can now tackle the next milestone together with Swiss-Ski, and hopefully it will soon be the case that Switzerland is a biathlon nation."