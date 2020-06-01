Swedish karate athlete Hana Antunovic has said she is excited to compete at the 2021 European Karate Championships, which her nation is scheduled to host in Gothenburg.

Due to take place from May 12 to 16, 2021, the Championships will be part of the revised qualification system for the sport's debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The Games are now due to start on July 23, 2021 after being delayed by one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's European Championships in Baku was due to offer qualification points for Tokyo, but the World Karate Federation rolled the process over to Gothenburg after that event was cancelled.

Antunovic sees it as an exciting prospect as 2021 will be 39 years since Sweden last held the Championships, also in Gothenburg in 1982.

"We haven't had a Championship [like this] in 40 years, so we are very excited – I am looking forward to competing in my home ground," she said.

Antunovic won bronze at the 2017 European Championships in Kocaeli in Turkey before winning the same medal a year later at the World Championships in Madrid.

She is due to be one of the top medal prospects from Sweden for her home tournament and is using 2021 as a motivating factor during the COVID-19 pandemic which has limited her social interaction.

"It is hard to train like we used to," the 28-year-old added.

"With most events cancelled right now, I try to be in the best shape that I can and prepare for the next European Championships.

"I try to find new reasons for training.

"Luckily, we have beautiful nature here in Sweden, so I can spend a lot of time outdoors.

"You really have to be positive in these times and be as creative as you can."

Sweden have won just three bronze medals in the past decade at the European Championships.