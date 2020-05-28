The World Karate Federation (WKF) has held its third and final day of video conferences, speaking to National Federations about the impact of COVID-19 on their organisations.

Six sessions were held in all, focusing on the power of karate to unite people.

On the third day, WKF President Antonio Espinós spoke to European National Federations with 24 from the continent in attendance over two sessions.

The first session included representatives from Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Germany, Greece, Liechtenstein, The Netherlands, North Macedonia, San Marino, Sweden, Switzerland and Turkey.

In the final session there were representatives from Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Kosovo, Poland, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia.

The WKF held its meetings over three days ©Getty Images

"The meetings via video conference we had over the past three days have been tremendously fruitful and very helpful to bring us together amid the current crisis," Espinós said.

"We had the opportunity to learn first-hand the situation of our sport worldwide, and I want to thank all the delegates attending the meetings for their cooperation and for their excellent feedback.

"We could confirm that the karate world is united around the same values and goals.

"When we work together, we can achieve many successes."

Days one and two saw language-specific meetings with Spanish and Portuguese nations, as well as English-speaking nations in the Americas, Africa, Oceania and Asia.