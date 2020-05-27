World Karate Federation (WKF) President Antonio Espinós has met with representatives from National Federations via video conference, to analyse the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on members.

The WKF is organising meetings to maintain an open dialogue with all stakeholders, while evaluating the effects of the virus at different structural levels in karate.

Divided into six sessions across three days, the first of the meetings included members from Asia, Eastern Europe and Oceania.

Nations in attendance were Armenia, Australia, China, Chinese Taipei, Fiji, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

WKF general secretary Toshihisa Nagura and WKF Para Karate Commission chairperson Dusana Augustovicova also contributed their thoughts.

The second meeting consisted of Spanish-speaking nations as well as Brazil, with Chile, Peru, Spain, Uruguay and Venezuela present.

Espinós said the meetings were productive and contained opinions that he appreciated.

"We enjoyed very fruitful discussions today in the two meetings via video conference with representatives of 16 National Federations," he said.

"I truly appreciate the delegates taking the time to contribute with their experiences and their ideas to further take karate to new heights in their regions.

"I am pleased to learn that our vision for the future of karate is mostly shared by all the heads of the National Federations present.

"Their support gives us the strength to continue working untiringly to capitalise on our success and our progress."

The second day of meetings focused on African and American nations with the opening session of the day covering French-speaking nations.

In attendance were Burundi, Djibouti, Luxembourg and Tunisia, as well as the Portuguese-speaking Cape Verde.

An afternoon session saw representatives from Botswana, Canada, Chad, Jamaica, Namibia, St Lucia, South Africa, United States and Zimbabwe.

Discussions looked at calendar changes and concerns from nations over regional issues surrounding the virus.

The last round of sessions will take place today.

To date, there have been more than 5.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, resulting in the deaths of more than 352,000 people.