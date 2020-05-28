The Japan Anti-Doping Agency (JADA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Sportradar's anti-doping services.

The agreement allows JADA and Sportradar to work together on breaches of the World Anti-Doping Code.

There will also be an exchange of knowledge and expertise between the two organisations and the opportunity to collaborate on joint projects to boost efforts against doping.

Sportradar will also support JADA with state-of-the-art technology and solutions which will help take the fight against doping to the next level.

Sportradar helps governing bodies maintain the integrity of sport ©Sportradar

"Sportradar is pleased to collaborate with the Japan Anti-Doping Agency to protect the values of sport," a Sportradar statement said.

The Swiss sports data and technology company works with a number of governing bodies and event organisers to eradicate issues such as match fixing and betting fraud.

Its anti-doping service helps the same organisations ensure the integrity of sport and protect the rights of clean athletes.