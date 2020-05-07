TPC Harding Park, the venue for the 2020 Professional Golfers Association (PGA) Championship, is set to re-open on Monday (May 11) with restrictions due to be lifted in San Francisco.

The American city restricted six counties in the Bay Area on March 16 and, although recent lockdown orders have been extended, golf courses can resume operations under social distancing guidelines.

On its Twitter account, an announcement from TPC Harding Park said: "We're pleased to announce that we will be open to the public for golf beginning on Monday."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the PGA Championship, which was set to take place from May 14 to 17, will now take place between August 6 and 9.

The major currently plans to host fans, although PGA of America chief executive Seth Waugh said in an interview with Sirius XM's PGA Tour Radio that the organisation is prepared to host the Championship without spectators or at another venue.

Feels good to be back 🏌️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ui2y7gwl0L — TPC Harding Park (@TPCHardingPark) May 4, 2020

The United States is the hardest hit nation in the world from COVID-19, with more than 1.26 million confirmed cases nationwide and more than 74,800 people dying as a result.

TPC Harding Park has previously held the WGC Championship in 2005, the Presidents Cup in 2009 and the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in 2010, 2011 and 2013.

Both other golf majors in the United States also had to move dates.

The US Open will be held between September 17 and 20 and the Masters will take place from November 12 to 15.

The final major, the Open Championship, or British Open, has been cancelled and not re-arranged.