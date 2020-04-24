Golf will not feature as part of the 2022 European Championships after the PGA European Tour and Ladies European Tour withdrew from the multi-sport event citing scheduling challenges.

Golf was one of seven sports to feature at the inaugural edition of the European Championships in 2018, which were held in Glasgow and Berlin.

Munich 2022 had announced in February that the Golf Club Valley course had been selected to host golf competitions at the event.

Golf Club Valley was expected to play host to three competitions at the European Championships - men's, women's and mixed team.

Around 120 golfers were expected over four days of play at the course, which has an Alpine backdrop.

Organisers have now confirmed the withdrawal of golf from the event.

"We regret to inform that the PGA European Tour and Ladies European Tour have decided to withdraw from the 2022 European Championships," Munich 2022 said.

"We are surprised and disappointed with this decision as golf has been one of the founding sports of the European Championships and has been an enthusiastic supporter of the concept.

"After all this efforts we feel extremely sorry for Golf Club Valley, which would have been an excellent partner and the course, no doubt a perfect framework for the tournament."

A European Tour spokesperson told insidethegames that scheduling challenges had led to the decision to withdraw from the vent.

"Due to the various scheduling challenges across the global calendar, golf will no longer be part of the European Championships," a spokesperson for the European Tour said.

"We thank everyone involved in European Championships for their support to date and wish them well for the 2022 Championships."

Golf competition was held at Gleneagles during the 2018 event ©Getty Images

Golf in 2018 was played at Scotland's famous Gleneagles course.

Spain and Sweden won the men’s and women’s competitions respectively, while Iceland triumphed in the team event.

Glasgow also hosted aquatics, cycling, gymnastics, rowing and triathlon, with athletics taking place in Berlin.

Golf’s withdrawal leaves five sports on the programme for Munich 2022.

The European Swimming Federation awarded its event to Rome after ruling facilities in Munich were "not sufficient".

The Championships will mark the 50th anniversary of the 1972 Summer Olympics staged in Munich, and will be held between August 11 and 21.