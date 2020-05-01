The Women’s PGA Championship has been rescheduled for October 6 to 11 at the Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania.

The Professional Golfers' Association (PGA) of America confirmed the competition, sponsored by KPMG, will move from its original slot of June 23 to 28 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"In this unique and unsettling time, it became evident that finding new dates for the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship was a prudent choice for the LPGA players, the local community, Aronimink membership and our staff," said PGA of America President Suzy Whaley.

"Throughout the process of making this decision, we appreciated the support we received from our friends at KPMG and the LPGA.

"Collectively, we remain resolute in our commitment to this Championship as well as helping future generations of women be more successful on and off the golf course.”

The PGA of America said the rescheduled Championship will depend on whether it is "safe and responsible" to hold the event at that time.

The organisation said it will work closely with public health officials at national, state and county levels throughout the Championship week.

The health and safety of players, spectators, volunteers, rules officials and staff remain the top priority, the PGA of America insisted.

Hannah Green won the Women's PGA Championship title last year ©Getty Images

The Women’s PGA Championship is one of five majors on the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour.

It is the fourth of the majors to have been rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Evian Championship was due to take place in July but was moved to August 6 to 9, while the Women's British Open remains scheduled for August 20 to 23.

The ANA Inspiration in California was moved from April to September 10 to 13, with the Women's PGA Championship now taking place in October.

The US Women's Open, originally scheduled to take place from May 30 to June 2, will be held from December 10 to 13.

The LPGA recently informed its athletes that it is currently targeting a mid-July restart of the tour season.