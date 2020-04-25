Nadal and Murray among players set to compete in virtual Mutua Madrid Open

Spain’s Rafael Nadal and Britain’s Andy Murray will be among the players competing in a virtual Mutua Madrid Open competition.

The tournament will feature 16 players in two tournaments, comprised of players from the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and Women’s Tennis Association (WTA).

Five-time Madrid Open champion Nadal will face former world number one Murray in Group One of the men’s events, along with France’s Gael Monfils and Canada’s Denis Shapovalov.

Austria’s Dominic Thiem, Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman, United States’ John Isner and Spain’s David Ferrer will be in Group Two, while Greece’s Stefanos faces Italy’s Fabio Fognini, American Frances Tiafoe and Kei Nishikori of Japan will make up Group Three.

Germany’s Alexander Zverev, Belgium’s David Goffin, Russia’s Karen Khachanov and France’s Lucas Pouille will compete in Group Four.

Each of the women’s groups boast at least one Grand Slam champion or former world number one.

Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova will face Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic, Belgium’s Fiona Ferro and Spain’s Carla Suárez Navarro in Group One, while Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina will take on Britain’s Johanna Konta, Belarus’ Victoria Azarenka and Sorana Cirstea of Romania in Group Two.

Reigning US Open winner Bianca Andreescu of Canada, Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki, the US’ Madison Keys and Kristina Mladenovic of France will be in Group Three.

Reigning Madrid champion Kiki Bertens of The Netherlands and three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber of Germany are in Group Four, along with Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard and Donna Vekic of Croatia.

The players will be competing against each other over the Tennis World Tour video game using PS4 controllers.

The virtual tournaments will feature the Manolo Santana Stadium, which has been created for the game.

Through the virtual tournaments money will be raised for players who have been affected by the suspension of the ATP and WTA tours due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The winner of the men’s and women’s events will receive €150,000 (£131,000/$162,000) and will be able to decide how much to donate to players who are struggling.

Organisers have also confirmed €50,000 (£43,000/$54,000) will be donated to the Madrid Food Bank to reduce the impact of the pandemic.

The event will begin on Monday (April 27), with two days of round robin matches.

The top two players in each group will advance to the quarterfinals.

The tournaments are due to conclude on April 30.