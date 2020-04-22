The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has revealed talks are in progress about a Player Relief Programme for those financially struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the coronavirus crisis forced many tournaments to be cancelled or postponed, some players on the professional circuit have been hit by a lack of income.

The men's and women's bodies the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and the Women's Tennis Association have already agreed to administer the Player Relief Programme, with all stakeholders making significant contributions.

In a statement, the ITF said: "With so much uncertainty around when it will be safe to restart the professional tennis tours, the international governing bodies of world tennis can confirm they are in discussions to create a Player Relief Programme to provide much-needed assistance to the players who are particularly affected during this time of the coronavirus crisis.

The seven international governing bodies of world tennis are in discussions to create a COVID-19 Player Relief Programme.



Full statement: https://t.co/DZpPZSIxMu — ITF Media (@ITFMedia) April 21, 2020

"We know that for our players, as well as for so many people worldwide, there is the need for financial support for those who need it most and we look forward to finalising and sharing the further details of a plan in due course."

ATP's "big three" in men's tennis, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, had suggested that players in the top 100 of the world rankings and the top 20 in the doubles rankings should contribute towards a fund.

Their request would ask the top five - Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev - to donate $30,000 (£24,000/€28,000) as part of the relief fund with staggered sums further down to cover the costs of those outside the high earnings.

Simona Halep donated a five-figure sum privately to help efforts against COVID-19 ©Getty Images

Elsewhere, Romania's women's world number two Simona Halep has donated €30,000 (£26,300/$32,600) to help her nation's efforts against COVID-19.

In an interview with local news service Digi Sport, she confirmed the gesture following speculation.

"I don't watch the news, but I was at home with my boyfriend Tony, and we saw how hard it was for everyone," she said.

"We both decided to donate, no matter the amount, I have to donate.

"I don't like to officially announce these donations."

To date, there are more than 2.58 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, resulting in the deaths of over 179,000 people.