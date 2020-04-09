NTT Pro Cycling launch "Be Moved" campaign to show unity during pandemic

NTT Pro Cycling have launched a video called "Be Moved" which highlights how people can still be connected and united during the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision to create the video was made after team-wide discussions as to what the current global crisis means, NTT Pro Cycling said.

This included what the crisis has meant for the cycling team, which is Africa's first International Cycling Union (UCI) World Tour outfit, but also in their personal lives and communities across the world.

The team highlighted that the coronavirus has restricted movement dramatically, which they said highlighted the greater purpose of the team and its partnership with the Qhubeka Charity.

Qhubeka, meaning "to move forward", distribute bicycles to communities in need across the African continent.

The team said this is even more relevant to help mobilise healthcare workers and those in need of transport at this time.

Riders and staff have been unable to race during the pandemic, with numerous UCI WorldTour races either being postponed or cancelled as lockdown periods were enacted in several countries.

Team members have been confined to their homes, but NTT Pro Cycling said they have been working hard to remain connected and to ensure regular engagements with partners, sharing knowledge and expertise across a variety of contexts.

The team's three pillars of focus, "family, purpose and opportunity", are all portrayed in Be Moved.

"Be Moved speaks to the essence of what this team is about," said Douglas Ryder, NTT Pro Cycling's team principal.

"At NTT Pro Cycling and with our partners we move to move others, we race to win and to mobilise people in Africa.

"This is our purpose, it inspires us and gets us up in the morning and is what moves us forward each day.

"It unites us, makes our hearts beat to a different pulse as can be heard in the riders and staff who contributed to the voiceover in this video.

"We may be physically alone but this connects us.

"Be Moved."

The concept was created together with NTT Pro Cycling's partners at the T+W content creation agency.

Gareth Whittaker, chief executive of T+W, said the video aims to highlight the impact the team has on Africa.

"The impact that this team has on the lives of thousands of kids across the African continent moves me," he said.

"I love that whilst we're all sitting at home, we are still able to be moved.

"Working with Doug and his team to help tell the story of NTT Pro Cycling is a great privilege.

"This short story does a goosebumps job of telling that story, virtual hugs to all."