The Criterium du Dauphine, one of the main warm-up races ahead of the Tour de France, has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The postponement of the race, which was due to take place in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, comes as the International Cycling Union (UCI) announced an extension to the suspension of all cycling competitions until June 1.

The Criterium du Dauphine was due to start in Clermont-Ferrand on May 31 and run through to June 7.

In a statement the race organisers said: "We would like to thank the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region and all of the race partners for their understanding and their support as they work towards finding a new date for one of the greatest races in the international cycling calendar."

The Dauphine is one of the key preparation races ahead of the Tour de France, widely considered as the most prestigious of cycling's three Grand Tours - which take place in Italy, France and Spain.

The Giro d'Italia, due to be held in May, has already been postponed.

The Criterium du Dauphine has become the latest big cycling race to be postponed, following in the footsteps of the Giro d'Italia ©Getty Images

Tour de France race director Christian Prudhomme was reported as having set a deadline of May 15 to decide whether this year's race could go ahead.

This came a few days after the French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu suggested the Tour de France could still take place despite the coronavirus pandemic, albeit without spectators at the roadside.

Last month, another race often seen as a marker ahead of the Tour De France, Paris-Nice took place despite concerns over coronavirus.

Several teams withdrew ahead of the race citing concerns around COVID-19, while spectators presence at the roadside was severely restricted.

The race was completed however the final stage of the scheduled seven was cancelled as the outbreak worsened.

In France there have been more than 56,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with more than 4,000 deaths.

Globally there have been more than 927,000 confirmed cases, and more than 46,000 fatalities.