Smoking ban introduced ahead of Tokyo 2020 extended to all restaurants with employees

A ban on smoking in restaurants in Tokyo, which was introduced in stages ahead of the Olympics and Paralympics, has been fully implemented by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government from today.

An order tackle the health hazards of secondhand smoking ahead of the Olympic and Paralympic Games was first announced in July 2018.

It has been implemented in stages over the past year, ahead of Tokyo 2020 which was due to take place this summer, but has been pushed back a year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The ban on smoking in restaurants in Japan has been gradually extended over the past year, and now covers all premises with employees ©Getty Images

NHK reports that the ban applies to all restaurants with employees in the city, regardless of their floor size or business scale.

The order still allows smoking in restaurants with no employees, but managers must report it to public health centres.

Any smokers and building managers who are found breaching the order are subject to a fine of up to $470 (£379, €429).

Restaurants across Tokyo have put up signs about the ban, and left ashtrays in the street outside their premises.