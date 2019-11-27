The year-end Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Rankings have been published, with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer finishing in the top three for a record eighth time.

It is also the first back-to-back top three year-end finish from the trio since five in a row from 2007 to 2011.

Nadal finishes year-end number one for the fifth time, and at 33 years of age is the oldest player to do so in the history of ATP Rankings, dating back to 1973.

It is the Spaniard’s 15th consecutive year in the top 10, the second-best behind American Jimmy Connors' 16.

As of this week, he became the sixth player to have spent at least 200 weeks at number one.

Djokovic finishes year-end number two for the third time, having also done so in 2013 and 2016.

It is the Serbian’s eighth overall top-two finish.

He has ranked number one for 275 weeks, the third-most behind Federer and the United States' Pete Sampras, with 310 and 286, respectively.

Federer, meanwhile, is the oldest player to finish year-end number three.

The top 10 of the year-end ATP Rankings in full ©ATP

It is the Swiss legend's record 15th time in the top three having ranked at number one five times, number two six times and number three four times.

Furthermore, it is his record 17th top-10 finish, surpassing the 16 of Connors and fellow American Andre Agassi.

There are five new faces in the top 10 from the previous season, including first-timers Daniil Medvedev of Russia, Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, Matteo Berrettini of Italy and Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain, at number five, six, eight and nine, respectively.

Tenth-ranked Gael Monfils of France finished in the top 10 for the second time in his career, having also done so in 2016.

It is the third year in a row that there are five or more new faces in the top 10 from the previous season.

Four players aged 23 and under finished in the top 10 for the first time since 2009, led by 21-year-old Tsitsipas, who captured his biggest career title at the ATP Finals in London earlier this month, and 22-year-old German Alexander Zverev, the 2018 ATP Finals champion who is the year-end number seven.

Berrettini and Medvedev, both of whom are 23, were the others in the quartet.

Austria's Dominic Thiem is the year-end number four.

He lost to Tsitsipas in the ATP Finals title match.