The 2019-2020 season-opening International Ski Federation (FIS) Freeski Slopestyle World Cup Event in Stubai in Austria, has been cancelled due to difficult weather conditions.

Scheduled for this weekend, the Stubai Organising Committee and Austrian Ski Federation made the decision due to an unfavourable forecast for the coming days.

A heavy snowstorm last week combined with a high danger of an avalanche led to the resort being closed for two days last weekend, delaying course preparations.

Once yesterday's training session was cancelled, the decision to cancel was inevitable.

Stubai's high-altitude glacier helps deliver one of the most stunning events on the calendar ©FIS

"For Friday and Saturday the prognosis look extremely unfavourable, especially in terms of wind, with another heavy snow storm predicted to roll in on Thursday evening," Erich Flatscher, head of the Organising Committee, said.

"We always strive to deliver an event in safe and fair conditions and due to this forecast we believe this is not achievable this time."

Next up on the 2019-2020 FIS Freeski calendar is due to be the Copper Mountain Land Rover US Grand Prix Halfpipe World Cup from December 11 to 13.

The Beijing Air and Style Big Air World Cup is due to due to take place from December 12 until 14.

The next event on the FIS Slopestyle World Cup calendar is the Font Romeu competition in France, from January 9 to 11 next year.