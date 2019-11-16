Japanese second seed Akane Yamaguchi missed out on a place in the final of the Badminton World Federation Hong Kong Open, losing to Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon.

The women's singles match was a second consecutive Japan against Thailand tie for the two players at the Hong Kong Coliseum.

Yamaguchi had beaten Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand yesterday, while Intanon won against Japan's Nozomi Okuhara.

The semi-final appeared to be heading in Yamaguchi's favour when she claimed the opening game of the contest.

Former world champion Intanon hit back to claim the next two games to win 21-23, 21-15, 21-12.

She will now face third seed Chen Yu Fei, who battled to victory over Zhang Beiwen of the United States.

Chen earned a 21-18, 14-21, 21-15 win over the American in a tight contest.

Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong reached the men's singles final.

He was a 21-9, 25-23 winner against India's Kidambi Srikanth today.

Lee will face the winner of the all-Indonesian match between Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and Jonatan Christie.

Indonesia enjoyed success in the men's doubles, with Mohammed Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan winning 21-13, 16-21, 21-16 against China's Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen.

Lee Cheuk Yiu progressed to the men's singles final ©Getty Images

They will now play Choi Sol-gyu and Seo Seung-jae in the final, after the South Koreans won 21-17, 21-19 against Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe.

China's Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan won their women's doubles semi-final 21-17, 23-21 over South Korea's Baek Ha Na and Jung Kyung Eun.

Their opponents in the final will either be top seeds Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara of Japan or South Korea's Chang Ye Na and Kim Hye Rin.

China's He Ji Ting and Du Yue triumphed 21-14, 21-18 in the mixed doubles semi-final over Malaysia's Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie.

The duo will play either Indonesia's Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Emanuelle Widjada or Japan's Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Hagashino.