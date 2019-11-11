Kento Momota will be looking to continue his superb run of form when he competes at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Hong Kong Open this week.

The Japanese world number one arrives in Hong Kong on the back of winning his 10th title of the season at the Fuzhou China Open yesterday.

Seeded first for the BWF World Tour Super 500 event at the Hong Kong Coliseum, he will begin his campaign against India's Srikanth Kidambi.

Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien-chen, who back-to-back world champion Momota beat in the Fuzhou China Open final for a second year running, is the second seed.

Standing between him and a place in the second round is Japan's Kanta Tsuneyama.

Also in the field is South Korea's Son Wan-ho, who opens his title defence against seventh-seeded Dane Viktor Axelsen.

Japan's Akane Yamaguchi is likely to be a strong contender for the women's singles title ©Getty Images

In the women's singles event, Japan's Akane Yamaguchi is among the players expected to be in contention for the title.

The second seed will start her quest for glory against Malaysia's Soniia Cheah.

Japan's Nozomi Okuhara will be hoping to repeat her triumph from last year and will firstly have to find her way past home player Cheung Ngan Yi.

The 2017 world champion is seeded fourth, just ahead of China's Chen Yufei, who clinched the successful defence of her Fuzhou China Open crown yesterday.

Main draw action in the men's and women's singles events is due to begin on Wednesday (November 13) following the qualification round tomorrow.