Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia stunned Chou Tien-chen of Chinese Taipei at the Badminton World Federation Hong Kong Open.

The eighth seed took on second seed Chou at the Hong Kong Coliseum, with Ginting coming back from one set down to triumph 8-21, 21-19, 21-13.

His next opponent is set to be compatriot Jonatan Christie, the sixth seed.

Christie recorded a confident 21-15, 21-13 victory against Anders Antonsen of Denmark, the tournament fourth seed.

The remaining men's semi-final will be contested by Kidambi Srikanth of India and Lee Cheuk Yiu of Chinese Taipei.

Kidambi progressed after opponent Chen Long of China retired through injury, while Lee defeated Viktor Axelsen of Denmark 21-14, 21-19.

Highlights | Jonatan Christie 🇮🇩 gets off on the right foot and dispatches Anders Antonsen 🇩🇰 in a seamless fashion🏸#HSBCBWFbadminton #HSBCRacetoGuangzhou pic.twitter.com/McM4Luzh42 — BWF (@bwfmedia) November 15, 2019

In the women's competition, third seed Chen Yu Fei beat fellow Chinese player He Bing Jiao 16-21, 21-9, 21-15.

Zhang Beiwen of the United States is scheduled to meet Chen next, having eased past Ruselli 21-17, 21-17.

Japanese second seed Akane Yamaguchi then came back from one set down to overcome Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand 9-21, 21-17, 21-15.

Next she will face another Thai competitor, Ratchanok Intanon, a 21-14, 21-19 winner against Nozomi Okuhara of Japan.

Semi-finals will be held tomorrow.