The Badminton World Federation (BWF) Hong Kong Open has had its first major shock, with world number one Kento Momota pulling out of the competition.

Qualification rounds were the order of today at the BWF World Tour Super 500 event at the Hong Kong Coliseum.

But the big story was Japanese star Momota, who has already won 10 titles this season, forfeiting his first-round match against India's Srikanth Kidambi.

Just last weekend Momota won the Fuzhou China Open, but it provides a great opportunity for Kidambi.

He now faces either compatriot Sourabh Verma or Frenchman Brice Leverdez for a place in the quarter-finals.

On-court, the qualification process saw round one in the men’s competition finalised.

Verma defeated Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk of Thailand 21-15, 21-19, before getting past France's Lucas Claerbout in a thrilling scoreline of 21-19, 21-19.

Jonatan Christie is laying in wait for Wong Wing Ki Vincent ©Getty Images

Wong Wing Ki Vincent had a tough battle with compatriot Chan Yin Chak, eventually coming through 22-20, 21-19.

It then took him three games to overcome Dane Victor Svendsen, 22-24, 21-10, 21-15 - his reward is a first-round clash with sixth seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia.

Malaysia's Liew Daren can also look forward to tomorrow.

He was way too strong for Yehezkiel Fritz Mainaky of Indonesia, dominating him 21-13, 21-8.

The second match was slightly more competitive, but Lu Chia Hung of Taiwan just fell short, losing 21-19, 21-17.

Daren will now be preparing for Denmark's Rasmus Gemke.

The main draw action in the men's and women's singles starts tomorrow.