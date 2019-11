South Korea's Lee Jihun won the men's individual event on day two of the Asia/Oceania Modern Pentathlon Championships in Wuhan.

Lee finished on 1,511 points in the Chinese city, where events took place at Wuhan Business University and WBU Riding Park.

China's Luo Shuai came second with 1,501 points, while compatriot Zhang Linbin ranked third with 1,472.

Action in Wuhan is due to continue tomorrow.