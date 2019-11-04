World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) President Sir Craig Reedie has promised his organisation will "look at" athletes who trained under banned coach Alberto Salazar, including Britain's four-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Mo Farah and The Netherlands' double world champion Sifan Hassan.

The 61-year-old American was found guilty of doping violations earlier this year after a four-year investigation by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

The Nike Oregon Project (NOP), where Salazar worked with his athletes, has since been closed down.

Following Salazar's ban, the International Olympic Committee had called on WADA to investigate NOP athletes.

"In this case we have the right to look at the accusations against Salazar but in particular we would be interested to see if there is any onward issues as far as the athletes are concerned," Sir Craig told British news agency PA on the eve of the fifth World Conference on Doping in Sport which is due to start here tomorrow.

"We are at the very start of that process because we have to get the files from the US, but we will look at it."

Several world-class athletes had been coached by Alberto Salazar at the Nike Oregon Project in the United States, which has now been closed down following his four-year suspension ©Getty Images

Last month David Howman, the former chief executive of WADA and now chairman of the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), had told insidethegames that Salazar-coached athletes had received notices from the AIU forbidding them from future association with him, although he stressed that no assumptions were being made about them.

The NOP was established in 2001 and Sir Mo trained there between 2011 and 2017.

Under Salazar, Sir Mo went from being an athlete unable to qualify for the final of the Olympic 5,000 metres at Beijing 2008 to, statistically, the greatest distance runner in history.

He won 10 gold medals in consecutive Olympic or International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Championship races between 2011 and 2017, including the 5,000m and 10,000m double at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Sir Mo left Salazar and the NOP in 2017 while his coach was still under investigation.

The Netherlands' Sifan Hassan, coached by Alberto Salazar since 2016, completed a unique 1500m and 10,000m double at the IAAF World Championships in Doha last month ©Getty Images

Following Salazar's ban, Sir Mo claimed he had "no tolerance for anyone who breaks the rules or crosses a line".

Hassan won the 10,000m and 1500m titles at the IAAF World Championships in Doha earlier this year, either side of discovering that Salazar, her coach since 2016, had been banned.

Neither Hassan or Sir Mo has ever failed a drugs test and both strongly maintain they compete within the rules.

Salazar plans to appeal against his USADA ban.