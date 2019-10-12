International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk were in attendance as the 2019 International Federation for Athletes with Intellectual Impairments (INAS) Global Games began in Brisbane.

More than 800 athletes from nearly 50 countries made their way through the city centre during today's Opening Ceremony, which included performances from The Voice Australia finalist Ellen Reed and the Brisbane City Gospel Choir.

Jonathon Welsh, founder of the Choir of Hard Knocks, performed the national anthem before a fireworks display concluded the glittering ceremony.

Parsons and Palaszczuk were joined by Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner, Australian Federal Sports Minister Richard Colbeck and INAS President Marc Truffaut during the opening spectacle.

It’s with great pleasure to welcome 1000 athletes from 48 countries to Queensland for an unforgettable week at the #INAS Global Games! @INASsport pic.twitter.com/8bf3c0YoMb — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) October 12, 2019

Over 1,000 athletes from 47 nations are expected to compete in the Australian city, the largest field in the event's 16-year history.

Ten sports are on the programme - athletics, basketball, cricket, cycling, futsal, rowing, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo and tennis - and there will be 200 medal events.

Sporting action begins in basketball, cricket, futsal, swimming and tennis tomorrow.

A week of competition will conclude with the Closing Ceremony at the Queensland State Netball Centre next Saturday (October 19).

Australia will be aiming to top the medal table once again, having done so since 2009.