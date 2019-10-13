Valeriia Shabalina was crowned 100 metres backstroke champion in the II1 category as the first medals of the 2019 International Federation for Athletes with Intellectual Impairments (INAS) Global Games were handed out in Brisbane.

At Brisbane Aquatic Centre, the Russian claimed gold in a Games record time of 1min 09.15sec as Yui Lam Chan took silver for Hong Kong

Australian Madeleine McTernan completed the top three.

Shabalina bagged a second gold in the 800m II1 freestyle final.

Sweden's Pernilla Lindberg followed her home for silver as Jade Lucy of Australia earned bronze.

There was Australian delight in the pool as Phoebe Mitchell claimed gold in the women's 100m backstroke II2 category.

Camino Martinez De la Riva from Spain took silver with Colombian Amy Cortez taking bronze.

Australia won the men's 4x50m freestyle II1 relay in a Games record of 1:40.64.

Hong Kong took silver and Russia finished.

France won the women's equivalent, with Russia claiming silver and Australia the bronze medal.

At South Brisbane DCC in Fairfield, England won their opening T20 cricket match against Australia by 95 runs.

Dan Bowser knocked 90 runs from 47 balls as England made 178 from their 20 overs.

Australia were then reduced to just 83 for 5 in reply in the first of five T20 matches the sides will contest this week.

World number one Archie Graham from Australia came out on top at Queenland Tennis Centre as he opened the men’s singles II1 competition by defeating beating France’s Sebastien Faure 6-2.

France enjoyed an opening 19-1 win against Australia as the futsal tournament got underway at Anna Meares Velodrome.

Portugal won 10-1 against Japan and Saudi Arabia netted a first victory in a narrow 6-5 triumph against Russia.

At Hibiscus Sports Complex, Australia Gold won the opening women's basketball match 21-2 against Israel.

They followed it up with a 17-3 victory against compatriots Australia Green.

The loss was a second of the day for Australia Green, who succumbed 21-8 against Japan.

France won 21-1 against Israel in the day's other match.