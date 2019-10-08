The city of Biarritz has officially submitted its low-budget bid to host surfing competitions at the 2024 Olympic Games to the Paris 2024 Organising Committee.

Biarritz was one of five regions to show interest in hosting the surfing competition earlier this year and claims to have the necessary infrastructure in place for the event, with no additional construction costs needed.

The candidacy is based around competition being held in the heart of the south-west town, on the "Grand Plage".

"We are extremely proud to propose our candidacy to the Organising Committee for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, on behalf of all our citizens, local and regional partners and the surfing family who recognise Biarritz as an exceptional surfing spot," said Laurent Ortiz, deputy mayor of Biarritz and councillor to the Greater Agglomeration Community of Biarritz.

"Biarritz has an unparalleled, long-standing relationship with surfing lifestyles, which we want to bring to the 2024 Games and to athletes from all over the world, to organise a major sporting, cultural and sustainable festival that is fun-loving and respectful of our heritage site."

Biarritz has chosen to capitalise and integrate its candidacy within the town, offering competing surfers, their trainers, Olympic family members, media and spectators a series of competitions.

Chile's First Lady Cecilia Morel, French President's wife Brigitte Macron, and US First Lady Melania Trump were welcomed to the Cote des Basques beach in Biarritz during the G7 summit in August ©Getty Images

As of the Olympic Day 2020 and Tokyo 2020, Biarritz plans to capitalise on 400 annual events organised in the town to attract stakeholders in line with the Olympic spirit and values.

Schools, sports clubs and associations in the local area will be invited to take part.

Biarritz has strong surfing traditions and the candidature town claims to offer a compact project which aligns to surfing values of humility and respect for nature.

The Community of municipalities of Le Pays Bigouden Sud (La Torche), Hossegor, Capbreton and Seignosse in the department of Les Landes and Lacanau and Bordeaux have also bid to stage the surfing events at Paris 2024.

A bid from French Polynesia, an overseas collectivity of France which comprises more than 100 islands in the South Pacific, had also planned to submit.

That bid was all but ruled out by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach in June, owing to its 17,500 kilometres distance from France.