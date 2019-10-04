By Nancy Gillen in Ulan-Ude
AIBA Women's World Championships 2019: Day two of competition
Timeline
- 32 minutes ago: Second day of competition concludes
- 39 minutes ago: Dalgaatova delights crowd with victory in the final bout
- 54 minutes ago: Pan American Games welterweight champion Jones progresses
- 1 hour ago: Desmond defeats Commonwealth champion Ryan
- 1 hour ago: Liu overcames welterweight seventh seed Gustafsson
- 1 hour ago: Commonwealth lightweight champion Stridsman wins first bout
- 2 hours ago: Home favourite Shadrina triumphs in opening bout
- 3 hours ago: Second day of competition at World Championships begins
- 3 hours ago: World Championships mascot Baikalochka celebrates freshwater seals in Lake Baikal
- 4 hours ago: Welcome to our Live Blog from the second day of action
