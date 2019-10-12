By Nancy Gillen in Ulan-Ude
AIBA Women's World Championships 2019: Day nine of competition
Timeline
- 12 minutes ago: Vorontsova edges past featherweight top seed Lin - but result is protested
- 42 minutes ago: European Games champion Cakiroglu defeats six-time world champion Kom
- 46 minutes ago: Home favourite Aetbaeva overcomes defending flyweight champion Pang
- 58 minutes ago: First semi-final of World Championships gets underway
- 1 hour ago: Welcome to our Live Blog from the ninth day of action
