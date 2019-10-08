By Nancy Gillen in Ulan-Ude
AIBA Women's World Championships 2019: Day six of competition
Timeline
- 1 minute ago: Afternoon session of day six concludes
- 13 minutes ago: Pan American Games champion Graham edges into middleweight quarter-final
- 15 minutes ago: Zheng defeats middlweight second seed Pachito
- 32 minutes ago: Olympic silver medallist Fontijn wins first bout
- 1 hour ago: Home favourite Vorontsova defeats fifth seed Walsh
- 1 hour ago: Featherweight top seed Lin unanimously defeats Szlachcic
- 1 hour ago: Aetbaeva delights crowd with victory against De Sousa
- 1 hour ago: Top seed Pang narrowly progresses in flyweight division
- 1 hour ago: Day six of competition begins
- 2 hours ago: Welcome to our Live Blog from the sixth day of action
