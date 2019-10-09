By Nancy Gillen in Ulan-Ude
AIBA Women's World Championships 2019: Day seven of competition
Timeline
- 1 hour ago: Afternoon session of day seven concludes
- 1 hour ago: Welterweight third seed Borgohain wins final bout of afternoon session
- 1 hour ago: Chen begins welterweight title defence with unanimous victory
- 2 hours ago: Potkonen continues impressive campaign with unanimous victory
- 2 hours ago: Bantamweight top seed Huang triumphs
- 2 hours ago: Seventh day of competition gets underway
- 3 hours ago: Welcome to our Live Blog from the seventh day of action
