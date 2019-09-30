Candidates for World Championships in 2024 and 2025 will have the first chance to present their detailed concept to International Ski Federation (FIS) when the governing body holds its autumn meetings in Zurich this week.

The gathering of over 750 FIS officials begins tomorrow and concludes on Saturday (October 5).

Around 50 meetings of the various committees, sub-committees and working groups will take place throughout the week.

The 2024 and 2025 World Championships will be among the key topics discussed during the meetings, where candidates will detail their plans to the FIS inspection group.

It follows the completion of the detailed World Championship questionnaire by each candidate.

Crans Montana in Switzerland, Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Germany and Saalbach in Austria are vying to stage the 2025 Alpine World Ski Championships.

Garmisch-Partenkirchen is one of three candidates vying to host the 2025 Alpine World Ski Championships ©Getty Images

Trondheim in Norway is set to host the 2025 Nordic World Ski Championships as it is the only candidate and its bid was given the green light by the Council earlier this year.

Krasnoyarsk in Russia is in line to be awarded the 2025 Freestyle, Snowboard and Freeski World Championships.

Harrachov in the Czech Republic remains the only bidder for the 2024 Ski Flying World Championships, but the FIS Council reopened the process to allow other countries to enter the race as modifications to the hill in the Czech resort are still to be confirmed.

The FIS Council decided to extend the deadline for bids to be submitted for the event to November 1.

Organising Committees for January's Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne and the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing will also update FIS members during the autumn meetings.

The gathering starts tomorrow with the welcome ceremony and the first set of meetings, before the 17th edition of the Youth and Children’s Seminar takes place the following day.