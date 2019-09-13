Stora Enso will be the presenting sponsor of the 2021 International Ski Federation (FIS) Nordic World Ski Championships in Oberstdorf.

It follows an agreement brokered by Tridem Sports AG on behalf of Infront Sports & Media, the exclusive media and marketing partner for the event, due to take place from February 23 to March 7.

The company, which specialises in renewable and recyclable solutions, will focus on ensuring the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships are sustainable by supporting the Local Organising Committee's (LOC) efforts to protect the environment and use resources considerately.

It marks the fourth time Stora Enso will sponsor the biennial event after being the presenting sponsor for this year's edition in Austrian village Seefeld, as well as the 2017 edition in Finnish city Lahti and 2015 edition in Swedish city Falun.

The company was also an official sponsor previously.

Stora Enso, based in Finland's capital Helsinki, will see its name included on the official event logo and title, while its branding will feature on athlete bibs.

All event installations, such as start gates and interview backdrops, will use wood-based renewable and recyclable raw materials.

"Ensuring that the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships 2021 is sustainable is high on our priority list as organisers," Franz Steinle, President of the German Ski Federation and chairman of the Oberstdorf 2021 LOC, said.

"Having a partner like Stora Enso, who are experienced specialists familiar with how to work with the World Championships, will make the task more achievable."

Stora Enso will focus on ensuring the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships are sustainable ©FIS

Karl-Henrik Sundström, chief executive of Stora Enso, added: "We are very happy to be the presenting sponsor for the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships for the third time.

"Sustainability is the core of our business while operating in the circular bioeconomy.

"Our products substitute fossil-based products, such as plastics, and we are proud to contribute to a sustainable event with our renewable wood-based materials.

"Sponsoring the games is very natural for us as forests, where most of the events take place, are the source and core of our economy and value chain."

Sustainability was a key feature of Seefeld 2019.

More than 5,000 small tree seedlings were given to visitors to take home and plant alongside other renewable giveaways distributed at the event.

In addition, Stora Enso built an "Eco Pavilion" using large sections of renewable wood.

The building was used by guests during the event and then handed over to a local tennis club following its conclusion.

In June, the FIS said construction work is under way to update the ski jumping arena, cross-country tracks and stadium to be used for the 2021 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships, adding that visible progress has been made.