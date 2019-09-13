The International Ski Federation (FIS) has extended its agreement with TechnoAlpin, the world's leading manufacturer of snow-making technology.

TechnoAlpin, headquartered in Bolzano, has been an official FIS partner since 2016.

It will take the partnership between the two organisations beyond the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

The signing of the the three-year extension came as a team from the FIS visited the TechnoAlpin base in the Italian city.

FIS Alpine race directors Markus Waldner and Emmanuel Couder went to the facility to "share experiences and exchange notes", according to the FIS.

"In our experience, dry snow is firmer and easier to groom than wet snow," said Couder.

A team of officials from the FIS visited the TechnoAlpin base in Bolzano ©FIS

"The slopes can be prepared for public use more easily after the races and we save valuable water resources.

"We have found TechnoAlpin to be on exactly the same wavelength.

"We value its many years of experience worldwide and so TechnoAlpin is a key point of contact when it comes to optimising slope quality."

TechnoAlpin export manager Benjamin Pötz welcomed the comments.

"The feedback from the race directors on our new products and ideas is extremely important for us," he said.

"There is probably nobody else who comes into such direct contact with our products in so many ski resorts worldwide.

"So we are delighted that the partnership has been extended and that the constructive input will continue."