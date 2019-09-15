International Ski Federation (FIS) snowboard cross race director Uwe Beier and ski and snowboard cross race director JP Baralo have taken part in a two-day training workshop in Beijing.

The purpose of the workshop, attended by more than 120 participants, was to train the local national technical officials, explain how the respective disciplines work, and to generate an overall knowledge about freestyle skiing and snowboard.

Local staff are said to have participated actively and there were several question and answer sessions.

FIS representatives held a detailed presentation, which was followed by a quiz to evaluate the training.

The growth and the future of winter sports in China were also discussed in the build-up to the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

China is looking to grow winter sports in the country in the build-up to the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing ©Getty Images

The FIS claims the outcome of the workshop was "very positive".

"It was fantastic to see and meet all these people from all over China, and realise that they had studied carefully the documents translated in Chinese," Beier said.

The first FIS Snowboard Cross and Ski Cross World Cup events in China are due to take place in Secret Garden from February 28 to March 1, 2020.

"We are here to help China develop a general cross programme and this training seminar was really important before the first-ever Snowboard Cross World Cups to be held in February and March 2020," Baralo said.

"We are thrilled to be part of this growth of our sport and the FIS respective World Cups will become, we hope, a milestone in both snowboard cross and ski cross calendars."