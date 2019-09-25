Japan's newly appointed Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto has vowed to solve the problems which led to the national team arriving late for the first game of their Rugby World Cup.

With Tokyo hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games next year, rugby's premier tournament offers the perfect test for dealing with a large influx of supporters and athletes and managing transport concerns.

More than 400,000 foreign fans are expected to travel to Japan for the six-week Rugby World Cup, at 12 stadiums across the country.

Unfortunately, the hosts arrived at Tokyo Stadium on Friday (September 20) for their opening game against Russia 15 minutes later than scheduled, due to heavy traffic.

"We have to provide an efficient transport system for athletes," Hashimoto told Japanese agency Kyodo News.

"I want the factors that contributed to the traffic delay to be identified and any issues fixed."

Japanese locals are being advised to work from home during the Olympic and Paralympic Games next year ©Getty Images

The Japan team bus reportedly left its hotel at 5:20pm and arrived at the venue at 6.35pm - only 70 minutes before kick-off.

Fortunately, the problems did not prevent Japan from starting the tournament with a 30-10 victory over Russia.

"The World Cup continues till November, so we have to work with the Local Governments to ensure a smooth operation regardless of where the games are being played," Hashimoto said.

In August it was announced that ¥1,000 yen (£7.75/$9.50/€8.50) was being added to traffic tolls on Tokyo's Metropolitan Expressway from 6am to 10pm, between July 20 and August 10 next year.

The International Olympic Committee approved the scheme, starting four days before the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony and finishing the day after they end.

Logistics companies are also being encouraged to use roads late at night and early morning, with tolls in downtown Tokyo halved from midnight to 4am for vehicles equipped with the electronic toll collection system.