The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) will "urgently liaise" with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to "understand any implications" for cases it has brought against athletes stemming from the Moscow Laboratory after Russia was accused of manipulating the data.

A report which indicates the information retrieved from the Moscow Laboratory may have been tampered with by Russia, before it was handed to WADA, is set to be presented to the WADA Executive Committee when it meets in Tokyo tomorrow.

WADA could suspend the Russian Anti-Doping Agency, controversially reinstated in September of last year, again if the allegations are proven.

Proof could also throw into doubt cases stemming from the laboratory as the evidence would be likely deemed unreliable.

Twelve athletes have so far been provisionally suspended by the IWF based on evidence in the McLaren Report and the data.

"The IWF is aware of the media speculation surrounding this issue," the IWF, which is holding its World Championships here, said in a statement sent to insidethegames.

"The IWF will urgently liaise with WADA, in order to understand any implications for cases brought on the basis of data arising from the former Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory."

WADA announced in June that 298 athletes had been identified as having the most suspicious samples and evidentiary packages on 43 competitors had been sent to the relevant International Federations (IFs).

It is up to IFs to assess the evidence, with a view to pursuing anti-doping rule violations against those involved in the doping scandal or clearing those wrongly implicated.

The World Anti-Doping Agency could declare the Russian Anti-Doping Agency non-compliant again if evidence of tampering is proven ©Getty Images

WADA has promised to assist IFs to help sanction or exonerate athletes.

But it has also warned it will not hesitate to go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport if they choose not to act.

Among the 12 weightlifters to be sanctioned by the IWF is Dmitry Lapikov, who claimed the bronze medal in the under-105 kilograms category at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing before he was retrospectively disqualified by the International Olympic Committee.

Lapikov had earlier been stripped of the 105kg title he won at the 2011 European Championships for doping.

Three-time world women's 75kg champion Nadezda Evstyukhina, stripped of her Beijing 2008 bronze medal after retesting of her samples found the presence of banned blood booster Erythropoietin and anabolic steroid turinabol, has also been provisionally suspended.

Lapikov and Evstyukhina are joined on the list by 2017 European under-94kg champion Adam Maligov, European medallists Maksim Sheiko and Yuliya Konovalova, 2013 Summer Universiade bronze medallist Magomed Abuev and Chingiz Mogushkov.

The others to have been provisionally suspended are two-time world champion and London 2012 Olympic bronze medallist Ruslan Albegov, 2013 world champion Tima Turieva, Egor Klimonov, and David Bedzhanyan and Oleg Chen, both of whom have won two European titles and three World Championships medals.

The IWF is only the second Olympic IF to sanction athletes based on evidence from the facility in the Russian capital, following on from the International Biathlon Union.

The Athletics Integrity Unit, which handles doping cases on behalf of the International Association of Athletics Federations, is also assessing the evidence and could review the report on possible manipulation.