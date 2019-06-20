Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) have confirmed the receipt of Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) data from the Moscow Laboratory, which could prove key to establishing anti-doping rule violations against Russian athletes.

AIU confirmed it had received a data package from the World Anti-Doping Agency on June 18.

The package consists of 110,000 files.

This includes all underlying raw data generated from analysis of the samples.

The samples analysed covers the period from 2012 to August 2015, the AIU said.

AIU will begin analysing the data with a view to reporting the findings to the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Council in due course.

The independent body added that while it was committed to completing its review of the data as soon as possible, it could not provide a time frame as to how long the review would last.

Data from the Moscow Laboratory has been seen as crucial to determining either clearing or building anti-doping cases against Russian athletes.

Last month Günter Younger, director of intelligence and investigations at WADA, claimed the process of preparing “a number of strong cases” with International Federations had begun.

It was claimed the first anti-doping case based on analytical data retrieved from the laboratory could begin "within weeks".

Younger had added that the initial analysis of the equivalent of more than 24 million documents of data had been completed with a “high degree” of matching between LIMS data originally obtained from a confidential source and the data retrieved from Moscow in January.

Raw data was claimed to be the "most important and the best evidence”.

Younger estimated that WADA could finish the process of investigating the strongest cases during the final quarter of this year.

A five-person team had retrieved more than 2,200 samples from Moscow in April, with the all samples targeted by WADA intelligence and investigations in advance claimed to have been successfully extracted.

WADA President Craig Reedie has repeatedly claimed the gaining access to data at Moscow Laboratory had proved the organisation had made the right decision to reinstate the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

The decision from the WADA Executive Committee to lift the suspension on the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in September sparked a backlash against the organisation from athletes and largely Western NADOs.

WADA then came under further pressure to sanction Russia after the country missed a December 31 deadline to grant access to data stored at Moscow Laboratory, although it was able to extract the information 10 days later.

But WADA opted against further punishments against the scandal-hit nation as the compliance review committee claimed formal proceedings should only be a "last resort" and that there was no precedent for such sanctions.

