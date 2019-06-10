Russia's leading athlete Maria Lasitskene has called for a change at the top of the sport in the country following a decision by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) yesterday continue its ban.

The high jumper, the double world champion, faces the prospect of having to continue to compete as an Authorised Neutral Athlete after an suspension of the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) first imposed in November 2015 was extended for an 11th time.

Lasitskene has won every major title since 2015 - except for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, where Russian athletes were banned.

"I hope that the people involved in this never-ending disgrace still have the courage to leave," the 28-year-old wrote on her Instagram account.

"By themselves.

"And don’t think I’m only talking about the management,

"It’s also about the current coaches who are still sure that you can’t win without doping.

"They’re long overdue for retirement.

"A new generation of our athletes must grow up with a different philosophy, and for any athlete, it’s the coach who provides that."

Russian Anti-Doping Agency chief executive Yuri Ganus last month called for top officials at the RusAF to be replaced to help effect meaningful change.

Ganus was today part of a meeting with Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov and RusAF President Dmitry Shlyakhtin about the situation.

Kolobkov has warned Shlyakhtin that unless he can gain the trust of athletes like Lasitskene he should step away.

"I think that for the Federation it’s a bad signal, a bad sign," he told Russia's official state news agency TASS.

"They don’t have that direct connection with the young guys, the young athletes, and it’s unpleasant information for the Federation.

"Of course, Dmitry Shlyakhtin should meet with them and say what kind of work is being done...and build complete support from our clean athletes, the guys representing our country."

The IAAF decided to extend the ban on Russia following claims that the RusAF had been involved forged paperwork being submitted to help Russian world indoor champion Danil Lysenko avoid a doping ban last year.

There have also been recent reports that banned coaches and medical staff remain active in the sport.

But Russian Olympic Committee President Stanislav Pozdnyakov claimed today the situation in the country is improving.

"Undeniably, there are still many issues in the Russian athletics, there are cases of anti-doping rules violations," he told TASS.

"But, firstly, they are isolated incidents and definitely cannot be characterised as systematic.

"Secondly, they are becoming rarer, while measures against those involved in these cases are becoming stricter.

"Achieving everything at once is impossible, but we are addressing the issues step by step, according to the plan."