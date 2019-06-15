The Olympic Channel has announced an agreement with the European Olympic Committees which will see the over-the-top media service broadcast daily action from the European Games in Minsk to 46 territories across the Americas, Caribbean and Asia Pacific.
The Olympic Channel has secured media rights in 11 territories in the Americas and Caribbean including Brazil and Canada, with English-language rights in the United States and Puerto Rico.
Thirty-five territories across Asia Pacific, including Japan and South Korea, will also be able to access coverage of the European Games.
“Minsk 2019 is an important competition that highlights the Olympic Channel’s live event calendar on the road to Tokyo 2020 as the world’s best athletes prepare for next summer’s Olympic Games,” said Mark Parkman, general manager of the International Olympic Committee’s Olympic Channel.
“We are thrilled to work with the European Olympic Committees to ensure global coverage of their premier event.”
Preparations for the second edition of the European Games are well under way in the Belarusian capital, with the event set to take place from June 21 to 30.
More than 4,000 athletes are expected to compete across 15 sports.
Qualifying places for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are at stake in archery, table tennis and shooting.
Competition in the boxing and judo events will double as the European Championships for both sports.