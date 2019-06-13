A pair of trailers for the official video game of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have been released by SEGA.
As reported by Twinfinite, the trailers showcase action in two Olympic events – the 100 metres sprint and 100m freestyle.
They feature four-time Olympic medal-winning swimmer Takeshi Matsuda, who is trying his hand at playing both events, and allow viewers to see how athletes will be controlled.
The game, which features a total of 15 events, is due to launch in Japan on July 24 for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.
It is scheduled to be released outside the country next year for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC.
SEGA announced a range of video games for Tokyo 2020, including Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games, in March.
The company revealed that Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 would be released this winter on Nintendo Switch.
An arcade edition will go on sale in the summer of 2020, while Sonic at the Olympic Games will come out on iOS and Android at the same time.
The first version of Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games was released in 2007 for Beijing 2008.
A game has been released for every Summer and Winter Games since.