A pair of trailers for the official video game of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have been released by SEGA.

As reported by Twinfinite, the trailers showcase action in two Olympic events – the 100 metres sprint and 100m freestyle.

They feature four-time Olympic medal-winning swimmer Takeshi Matsuda, who is trying his hand at playing both events, and allow viewers to see how athletes will be controlled.

The game, which features a total of 15 events, is due to launch in Japan on July 24 for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.